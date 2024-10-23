‘90s fashion is making a comeback: are you in or out?

If there’s one thing fashion experts agree on is that fashion doesn’t necessarily change, it evolves. Most of the trends that we see today like baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts, platform heels and so forth, are not new. They date back from the ‘80s to the ‘90s.

According to a study conducted by Nick Drewe, trend expert and founder of the online platform Wethrift and Vintage Dealer and Fashion Communication Lecturer Louisa Rodgers, it is reported that ‘90s fashion is having a major comeback, with Google searches up by 53.3% in the past week. “90s fashion was not about overconsumption but about personal expression. The rejection of overly polished, brand-driven looks in favour of more relaxed, individualistic styles paved the way for today’s resurgence of 90’s fashion,” said Drewe. “The fashion trends from this era align surprisingly well with today's push for sustainability and the growing popularity of vintage fashion.

“The current emphasis on authentic, personal fashion choices, is often achieved through second-hand and upcycled garments.” Corduroy is one of the 90s trend that is expected to boom next year. Picture: Pexels. Gen Z has adopted the millennial style of shopping, which is usually through thrifting and upcycling garments owned by previous generations. In most of the second-hand marketplaces, they sell oversized blazers, graphic T-shirts and other vintage pieces which were popular back then.