A day of glitz and glamour: Our favourite looks from the Aon International Polo

Lovers of fine things and sports enthusiasts had a field day at the Aon International Polo held in association with Bravo Brands at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton over the weekend. Although South Africa lost to Argentina, all was not lost because at least we made up in the style department.

Story continues below Advertisment

Fashion enthusiasts understood the assignment and were well dressed for the occasion. Unlike in the past when people would wore glittery matric dance gowns and fascinators, this time was different. There were lots of colour, beautiful cocktail dresses, well-tailored suits and of course popping prints. TV personality Ayanda Ncwane donned a green Zazi Luxury suit and paired it with a matching hat by Anita Ferreira.

Story continues below Advertisment