A day of glitz and glamour: Our favourite looks from the Aon International Polo

Lovers of fine things and sports enthusiasts had a field day at the Aon International Polo held in association with Bravo Brands at the Inanda Polo Club in Sandton over the weekend.
Although South Africa lost to Argentina, all was not lost because at least we made up in the style department.
Fashion enthusiasts understood the assignment and were well dressed for the occasion.
Unlike in the past when people would wore glittery matric dance gowns and fascinators, this time was different. There were lots of colour, beautiful cocktail dresses, well-tailored suits and of course popping prints.
TV personality Ayanda Ncwane donned a green Zazi Luxury suit and paired it with a matching hat by Anita Ferreira.
We expected nothing less from her brother Phupho Gumede, who is also her stylist. The award-winning stylist looked ravishing in a pink custom suit by Agape Designs.
We also loved Lethabo Shai’s lavender mini dress with ruffled sleeves and a bow neckline. Tomi Rikhotso did the things on that design.
TV personality Mbali Nkosi went for all blue. She wore a knee-length dress with fringes on the front by RethaN and we’re going to forgive her for that fascinator because it worked well with her outfit.
Fashion contributor and stylist Prince Thabz looked dapper in a notch lapel suit. He didn’t wear anything underneath, showing off his buff chest.
Photographer Anele Papu kept it simple yet classy. His outfit was from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2022 collection, including the leather fanny pack that he carried as a clutch.
Below are more of our favourite looks: