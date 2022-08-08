What’s the deal with coloured diamonds, and what makes certain colours unique? According to the world’s leading diamond experts and enthusiasts, there aren’t many pure and natural coloured diamonds in existence. Finding pink and blue diamond variations, for example, is difficult because 90% of pink diamonds come from the Argyle Diamond mine in Australia, while blue diamonds are found only in two mines – the Argyle diamond mine and the Cullinan diamond mine in South Africa.

The Golkonda region of India is also a mining and production centre for blue diamonds. As a result, the extreme rarity of these diamonds is apparent. Aupulent, a rapidly emerging affordable luxury jewellery brand, is launching an artisanal and uniquely fine-crafted coloured lab-grown diamonds jewellery collection for the first time in India, adding a spark of colour to the otherwise monochromatic world of diamond jewellery. This new coloured cultured diamonds collection will initially have up to 15 unique variations, bringing to millennials some unique hues of diamonds in shades of charming pink, royal blue, and majestic yellow, adding more “aupulence” to its innovative journey of marketing and e-selling extremely fine and well-cut bab grown diamonds.

Even with lab-grown diamonds, the market is only just getting started. Aupulent’s goal is to make coloured diamonds more accessible to the general public in India. The market value of lab-grown diamonds is high because they resemble natural diamonds in every way, especially to the naked eye. Only an expert can tell the difference between a natural and a lab-grown diamond, which is why lab-grown coloured diamonds are the next best thing. Unique coloured diamond collection in India. Picture: IANS Lab-grown diamonds are created in a way that closely resembles the natural process of diamond formation.

These diamonds are also made of carbon, but they are coloured by exposing them to elements such as nitrogen, boron, or radiation. Aside from blue, pink, and yellow, diamonds come in a variety of other colours. However, the brand is starting with blue, pink, and yellow because these are popular colours. They also have the appropriate level of intensity and shape/cut to go with them. At the launch of their new collection, Surya Jain, CEO and Co-founder, of Aupulent, said: “While diamonds have always been a woman’s best friend – the Gen Z and millennials today are looking out for trendier, ecologically conscious and well-differentiated jewellery – something that should reflect their new passion and strive to make their own marks.

“I’m hopeful that our new coloured cultured diamonds range will be optimally suited to these wishes. So far, coloured diamonds have been a rarity and accessible only to those who could either afford highly expensive natural-coloured diamonds or have a network with limited jewellery factories that manufacture them essentially just for B2B needs. “But now, all they have to do is log on to Aupulent site, check out these exquisite coloured lab-grown diamonds and flaunt them affordably. “To make the purchase process easier for customers, Aupulent has made the entire process a breeze – right from ordering through the site to having a 15-day no-questions-asked return policy with a 100% money-back guarantee.”

“This is why when celebrities like Jennifer Lopez flaunted a natural pink ring gifted by then fiancé Ben Affleck and Beyoncé adorned the legendary natural yellow Tiffany diamond, it made the news for weeks. But what the Indian clientele needed was something equivalent to natural diamonds but at affordable costs. And the next best thing after extremely rare, difficult-to-source natural, coloured diamonds are lab-grown diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds (especially at Aupulent) are comparatively easier to make because they are grown in a monitored laboratory environment under the supervision of expert engineers.