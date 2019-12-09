A gift guide to shopping for the trendsetter in your life









Don’t get stumped trying to pick out the perfect gift for that fashion forward, beauty-guru friend of family member that’s always so tough to shop for. Picture: Pexels Don’t get stumped trying to pick out the perfect gift for that fashion forward, beauty-guru friend of family member that’s always so tough to shop for.

Follow our gift-guide to present shopping for the trendsetter in your life:

Beaded handbag









Chunky wooden beads, dreamy faux pearl or funky translucent plastic, bead-strung totes and clutches are only gaining momentum, fast becoming the hottest accessory for the summer. The looks are so playful they can elevate any outfit with a touch of garishness that’s equal parts whimsical and fashion-forward to the point of being edgy.





Headband













Another item that’s totally on point for the season is the headband. Jewel encrusted alice bands, classy silk bows with ornate printed designs will take you from beach to chic in no time. A perfectly knotted scarf wrap would be perfect for a casual lunch with the girls while a simple row of pearls makes for a simple yet elegant headband for the evening.





Reversible Swimsuit













If sun, sea and sand are the inspiration behind the summer lookbook for the fashionista in your life, a reversible swimsuit may be the perfect gift for them. Neutral tones, florals and geometric cutouts are some of the trendiest styles this season, plus reversible swimsuits are like two gifts in one, so the receiver will be able to get more worth for their wear.





Face masks













Whether its a moisturising sheet mask or a glittering concoction of charcoal and lavender targeting the t-zone, facemasks are luxurious, refreshingly hydrating, smoothing and aim to perfect skin overnight. Perfect for obtaining glowing summer skin on Christmas morning, it would make the perfect stocking stuffer for beauty fanatics.





Ring light













Take your selfies to the next level with a ring light that’s compatible with smartphones and tablets. Simply clip it onto your device and turn it on with the push of a button - it does not need to be plugged in.





With LED bulbs, these specially designed selfie lights provide supplemental or side lighting for photography whenever you have low light conditions. The circumference of the ring offers a wide lighting range that is natural and soft, not too direct or artificial. It also helps you to get higher quality pictures and videos even when just low-light is available.





Most on the market come with various levels of brightness, so you can adjust it to suit your environment - clubs, concerts, restaurants, etc.





Microneedling set













A microneedling set is the perfect gift for that one friend or family member who is always testing out the latest beauty treatments and gadgets. Dermarollers use small needles to lightly prick the skin. The purpose of treatment is to generate new collagen and skin tissue for smoother, firmer, more toned skin, what’s not to love?



