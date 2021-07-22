A look inside the new ’Mean Eyed Cats' collection

American skateboarding shoe manufacturer Vans and Patta, an Amsterdam streetwear brand, have joined forces to drop another collection for the cool kids. The Vault by Vans x Patta collection, titled “Mean Eyed Cats” originated as a token of appreciation to Patta’s connection with Beams in Japan, is back with another range.

First introduced in 2015, the “Mean Eyed Cats” makes a huge comeback, representing timeless Vans silhouettes such as the Old Skool and Sk8-Hi. The sneaker is executed in true Patta fashion with detailing on the taping and upper part of the shoe. It has the Patta script logo on the upper and comes with custom Patta branded laces. Part of the range is a three-piece series of graphic T-Shirts and a collaborative pair of socks.