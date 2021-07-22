A look inside the new ’Mean Eyed Cats' collection
American skateboarding shoe manufacturer Vans and Patta, an Amsterdam streetwear brand, have joined forces to drop another collection for the cool kids.
The Vault by Vans x Patta collection, titled “Mean Eyed Cats” originated as a token of appreciation to Patta’s connection with Beams in Japan, is back with another range.
First introduced in 2015, the “Mean Eyed Cats” makes a huge comeback, representing timeless Vans silhouettes such as the Old Skool and Sk8-Hi.
The sneaker is executed in true Patta fashion with detailing on the taping and upper part of the shoe.
It has the Patta script logo on the upper and comes with custom Patta branded laces. Part of the range is a three-piece series of graphic T-Shirts and a collaborative pair of socks.
On collaborating with Patta once again, Vans said: “We started off as a family-owned brand in 1966 and were supported by the local scene in California before becoming a global powerhouse within the lifestyle and skateboarding industries.
This resonates with Patta’s identity within contemporary fashion, as their rise was based on supporting the local scenes in music, sports and art before they were recognised beyond their borders. Supporting each other on this collaboration brought out the Mean Eyed Cats.
Below are some of our top picks from the collection: