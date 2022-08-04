A shoe made from recycled sex toys? Good for the environment and good for PR

As more fashion brands tap into the sustainable goods market, many are looking for fun ways to get their product noticed. Whether it’s a marketing ploy or an honest attempt to reduce their carbon footprint and move away from fast fashion, we’ve seen some great innovative ideas coming out the space.

Story continues below Advertisement

But this latest one will blow your mind. A sneaker made from recycled, unused sex toys. Yes, you read right. US sustainable brand, Rose In Good Faith, have gone and designed and developed a shoe called the Plastic Soul.

With the emphasis placed on mindful everyday wear, they’ve just recently introduced the sneaker. Describing the footwear, their website says: “An elegant and effortless fabrication, made from recycled, unused sex toys, provided by Doc Johnson.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSE IN GOOD FAITH (@roseingoodfaith) If you think the design looks similar to one you’ve seen before, you’re right.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rose In Good Faith were quick to add that Kanye West’s Yeezy sneaker showed striking similarities, they were the first to perfect the shoe which took them two years to evolve into what it is now. Taking a dig at West, they added, “Shoe history — music history — it takes a bit of learning and understanding to see the inspirations behind something creative. “Respects to Ye — but if you only follow what you’re told is relevant, seeking approval, this isn’t for you. Balenciaga didn’t invent baggy raver pants.”

Story continues below Advertisement