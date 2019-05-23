Bras n Things smooth sensation. Picture: Supplied.

Popular lingerie brand Bras N Things releases its biggest launch to date, a smooth sensation range.

The new collection of streamlined design comes in five styles including push up, wire-free and full cup options, and three colour palettes with rose gold trimming.



Leading the campaign for this collection are Erika Heynatz, Laura Dundovic, Laura Wells, Natalie Sole, and Rocky Brower.





Natalie Sole in smooth sensation. Picture: Supplied.





“Bras N Things’ national marketing manager, Natalie Chalmers said: “This campaign was all about showing the simplicity and elegance of the Smooth Sensation range. We are delighted to have Erika Heynatz, Laura Dundovic, Laura Wells, Natalie Sole and Rocky Brower helping

us launch this new range.







Smooth Sensation - full cup front closure. Picture: Supplied.





"Smooth Sensation is all about feeling fabulous in the ultimate bra that fits your lifestyle. With the added benefit of sensational smoothing and of course comfort. Who says you can’t be sexy in a stunning t-shirt bra!”





Smooth Sensation is now available at Bras N Things in store and online.



