Norma and Malusi Gigaba.

We’re a few hours away from the country’s most important speech, the State of The Nation Address.



Later today President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver SONA in Parliament but first, let’s step back from formalities and discuss all things fashion.





Since SONA is the most anticipated gathering every year, members of Parliament together with their partners and other prominent figures take the opportunity to reveal how fashionable they can be.





Inkatha Freedom Party President, Mangosuthu Buthelezi is one man who never disappoints and understands that on the red carpet, you either dress up or go home.









Mangosuthu Buthelezi at SONA 2017. Picture: Twitter.





At SONA 2017, Buthelezi donned a sangria outfit, making a statement with his signature hair feather.





Mandla Mandela and his wife, Nodiyala never miss the best-dressed list, stealing the show in matching traditional garb.

Mandla Mandela and his wife Nodiyala.





But then, we do have the likes of Lindiwe Mazibuko who just can’t get it right (thank heavens she stepped down, so we won’t be seeing any of that outrageous fashion anymore).





Lindiwe Mazibuko at SONA 2014.





But hey, enough about those who can't dress - here's more of the hottest SONA red carpet looks from the previous years.





Malusi Gigaba and his wife, Norma at SONA 2017.





Thuli Madonsela at SONA 2016.



