Miss SA 2019 Top 16 finalists.

The organisers of Miss South Africa have gone back to the drawing board and re-evaluated the whole thing. And it's evident from the top 16 contestants selected to take part in the finale next month.



At the Miss SA top 16 announcement held in Randburg on Thursday morning Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss SA, said that this year was all about redefining beauty by encouraging contestants to be themselves and embrace their natural beauty.





As part of their campaign of celebrating healthy bodies and healthy minds, the top 16 consists of a queer woman, women with natural hair, those not necessarily size 4, and women with multiple skin tones.





The Miss SA top 16 finalists are:





Lisa Stoffela (26), hails from Margate in KZN but is currently living in Johannesburg. She graduated with a B.Com in Financial Management, is the owner of a small pizza take-away restaurant and is a part-time model.

Beulah Baduza (23), from Hatfield in Pretoria, who is a BA Law graduate and currently doing her LLB.

Nompumelelo Maduna (24), from Rockville in Soweto, has a B Tech Marketing Management from the University of Johannesburg and is working as a private banker at a leading financial institution.

Danielle Wallace (26), from Umhlanga in Durban, moved to Cape Town recently, and is a Bachelor of Social Sciences graduate and full-time model.

Errin Brits (22), from Randpark Ridge who is a BA Law Graduate (Cum Laude) and is in her first year of LLB.

Chuma Matsaluka (21), from Nyanga in the Western Cape, is in her third year in a humanities degree at UCT majoring in anthropology, industrial sociology and political studies.

Kgothatso Dithebe (24), from Centurion, is a second-year law student at Unisa.

Loren Leigh Jenneker (24), from Centurion, is studying for B.Com degree in Finance at the University of Johannesburg.

Noluthando Bennett (24), from Kagiso in Krugersdorp, is a sound engineer with a post graduate diploma in multimedia and web design.

Zanele Phakathi (20), from Soweto, is a first year Business Information Technology student at the University of Johannesburg and model at Boss Models.

Keabetswe Kanyane (25), from Montana in Pretoria, works as an analyst and project coordinator and who graduated with a B.Com in Supply Chain Management at the University of Pretoria and is studying for a B.Com Hons: Logistics Management at the University of Johannesburg.

Zozibini Tunzi (25), from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, graduated with a ND Public Relations Management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and is currently completing B Tech in PR at the same institution.

Sasha-Lee Olivier (26), from Alberton, is studying for a marketing and psychology degree at Wits while also working as a model.

Eloïse van der Westhuizen (24), from Panorama in Cape Town, has a B.Com and Honours degree in logistics/supply chain management (Cum Laude) from the University of Stellenbosch and currently works as a merchandise planner.

Xia Narain (23), from Chatsworth in Durban, who has a Bachelor’s degree in General and Industrial Psychology at UKZN Howard Campus and will next pursue her honours degree in clinical psychology.

Sibabalwe Gcilitshana (24), from Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape and currently living in Bellville, has her Honours in justice and transformation from UCT and works as a parliamentary officer and researcher for Equal Education

This year’s pageant will also debut two new awards for women who are making a difference in their communities. One award will be for the Mother of The Nation and the other one will go to a Future Leader, who the public will nominate.





The Miss SA 2019 finale takes place on Women's Day, August 9, at Times Square in Pretoria.





There is close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as a car, a luxury apartment for a year and other fabulous prizes. The first princess takes home R250 000 in cash and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.



