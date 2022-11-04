Absolutely not! What not to wear to a wedding as a guest

November through March is considered peak wedding season. The sun is out, which means the bridal couple can have pretty much any type of wedding they want.

Whether it’s a casual beach wedding, a sunset soirée or lunch in a vineyard, they certainly have far more options than in winter. Great for bride and groom, but often wedding guests are left struggling to find the perfect outfits. While most couples are quite specific about dress code, be it casual, formal or black tie, there are others who leave it up to the guests.

However, this doesn’t mean that you as a guest can wear anything you want. Here is a guide to what you CANNOT wear to a wedding. Never wear all white

This should be an unwritten rule and a no-brainer but it seems some people still don’t get it. You simply don’t wear all-white to a wedding. It’s the bride’s day. She wears white. Not you.

Now of course there are exceptions. There are some brides who have a specific wedding theme in mind and would like their guests to wear white. Then and only then are you allowed to. Revealing outfits Granted cut-out dresses, crop tops and thigh-high slits are all the rage right now, but let’s reserve those revealing outfits for the club, dinner dates and nights out with the girls.

A wedding is not the place to let it all hang loose. Again, the wedding is about the bridal couple. Do not go out of your way to draw too much attention away from them. Never wear jeans and T-shirts no matter how casual the wedding is. Picture: Oliver Pa/ Unsplash No jeans and T-shirts