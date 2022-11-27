Accessories that stole the show at AFI

Last weekend, fashion enthusiasts experienced a pan-African fashion outing featuring the continent’s top designers. At the two-day event hosted at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk, where former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was one of the esteemed guests, the CEO of African Fashion International Dr Precious Motsepe started off by sharing her journey as AFI celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Story continues below Advertisement

The documentary showed how far the organisation has come since its inception in 2007. After that, the designers quickly got to the business of the day, which was to showcase African fashion. From all the exquisite garments showcased, we could not help but notice the striking accessories that some designers brought to the runway, and these were our favourites. The sunglasses

Imprint is known not only for its daring designs, but bold accessories as well. This season, Mzukisi Mbane, the founder of the brand, brought red, green and orange sunglasses to the runway to match all the looks he presented. Stunning sunglasses by Imprint ZA. The hats Sisters of Afrika lived up to its name by presenting a collection that spoke to the African woman. Their headpieces stood out, from the fascinators to the geles (a head-tie worn by women from the western and southern parts of Africa).

Story continues below Advertisement

Gele by Sisters of Afrika. And for the gents, Suitability went big on the Panama and Western hats, adding more flair to the dapper looks. Western hat by Suitability. The bags Eric Raisina’s bags were some of our favourites because they came in different shapes and styles. The round yellow bag with faux feathers stood out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trendy bag by Eric Raisina. Gvllnt also proved that gents who carry big bags have swag. Gvllnt bags. Masa Mara opted to use calabash as handbags, showing us that fashion has no boundaries – it’s all about working with what you have in the most creative way possible. Masa Mara calabash bag. The neckpieces and earrings

Indoni Fashion House took the cup with its stunning necklaces. Kwenzi Nkomo, the founder of the brand, took old soft drink cans and recycled them to make striking neckpieces and used some to detail her designs. Indoni Fashion House neckpiece made from recycled materials. Kaylaamiel also made a statement with a V-shaped neckpiece, while Imprint ZA left a mark with star-shaped earrings. Kaylaamiel neckpiece. AFI Fashion Week Joburg took place on November 18 to 19.