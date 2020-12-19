According to Google, Billie Eilish is most popular style icon

Billie Eilish tops the list of celebrities that people Google for fashion inspiration in 19 countries – including South Africa, Canada and Portugal. The singer embraces over-sized and loose-fitting ensembles, reportedly so others can’t comment on her body shape, and people around the world are loving it. Performer Billie Eilish has influenced teen style. Picture: Instagram Often in matching baggy trouser and top ensembles on the red carpet, she’s regularly seen in head-to-toe Gucci, Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Billie Eilish. Picture: Instagram Globally, Lady Gaga features on the list in third place. Fashion capital of the world, France, searches her outfits the most for their style inspiration – along with other countries such as Belgium and Colombia.

A fashion maverick since the day she became famous, Gaga’s iconic outfits have ranged from meat dresses to Audrey Hepburn-esque gowns.

Although none take the top three spot, it’s interesting to see that three of the Kardashian/Jenner family make the top 10 global list.

23-year-old Kylie Jenner places highest in fourth place, with Zimbabwe, Belize and Laos all searching for her fashion looks the most.

Kim Kardashian is in sixth place, countries such as Bulgaria and Botswana search for her outfits the most, and Kendall places eighth with four countries Googling her style more than any other celeb.

Royal style still reigns it seems, with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both featuring as top searches around the world.

Meghan Markle, who now lives in California with Prince Harry, has the most Googled style in Tunisia, Madagascar and fashionable Monaco.

The future Queen of England, Kate Middleton is the top celebrity fashion search in Italy.

Duchess of Sussex visited Bo-Kaap on Heritage Day. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

According to the data, the most fashionable men are British singer Harry Styles and Canadian rapper Drake.

With very different sartorial styles, Harry is known for his frilly collars, pastel knits and sweater vests, whereas Drake sports far more subtle outfits filled with retro Nike sportswear and tracksuits.