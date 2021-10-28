Adele admits she looks a ’bald eagle’ without make-up and prefers heels over flats

Adele is back with new music and a new look, and we simply cannot get enough of her. When the 33-year-old megastar teased her latest song, she almost broke the internet – as her adoring fans rejoiced, as they have been waiting for five years for new music from her.

Her latest single Easy On Me has had us all in tears, from the moment she dropped it earlier this month. From fabulous magazine editorials to Instagram live chats – over the past few months, we have seen more of the singer than we have in the past four years, and we have been in awe of her physical transformation. Last week, during Vogue's latest segment of 73 Questions, we got a glimpse of the mom-of-one’s home, while she chats about everything – from grocery shopping to her favourite Beyoncé albums.

She even proudly shows off a her most prized possession – a framed piece of gum that Celine Dion once chewed! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) When asked about her style icons, she names actress Cate Blanchett as a fashion idol. She revealed that the liner she uses to create her signature winged eyeliner look is by Path McGrath Labs, and that without the heavy make-up, she looks like a “bald eagle“ in her day-to-day life.