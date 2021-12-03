Adidas x IVY PARK launches its fifth collection

Titled HALLS of IVY, the inclusive collection unites all people, regardless of background, class, colour, or creed, as a community that fosters an individual’s creative endeavour.

Adidas x IVY PARK is closing the year with a bang as they are launching their fifth collection this season.

“Welcome to the HALLS of IVY.” Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome,” reads a statement from Adidas South Africa.

The collection consists of the IVP Ultraboost, IVP Tights, IVP Zip Bra, IVP Robe, IVP Suit Jacket priced, IVP Suit Pants priced, 77 apparel styles, one footwear style, and ten accessory styles. The dominating colours in the collection include black, wild pine, semi solar slime, dark blue, brown, DGH grey, medium grey heather, clear grey, chalk white and cloud white.

“Adidas x IVY PARK’s signature vibrant colour palette takes centre stage in this collection. Glen plaids, houndstooth patterns, and structural tailoring are rei-magined through the power of fierce individuality. Highlights from the collection include a patchwork puffer, a sequin duster, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt, a bodysuit, and a few stylish takes on kidswear.”