Adut Akech's refreshing holiday looks

In some parts of the world, travelling is allowed, and we’re so envious. South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech Bior is giving us serious travel envy with her stunning holiday photos. More so, as South Africans are only allowed interprovincial travelling. Meanwhile, the multi-award-winning model is currently Paros Island, Greece, living her best life. She is holidaying with her Nigerian boyfriend, singer Runtown. On his birthday, which they celebrated in Greece, Akech wrote him a heartfelt message. She said: “Happiest birthday to my person, my G and lover boy. I’m grateful to be spending this special day with you. Wishing you more life, success and happiness, love you, baby, @runtown 😻❤️🤞🏾 Go wish SoundGod a happy birthday.”

Akech has been posing in stunning summer dresses, bikinis, colourful miniskirts and lavish shorts. These are some of our favourite looks from the holiday.

While we're still at it, here are the top three sights to see in Paros.

Church Panagia Ekatontapiliani

Although visitors are still restricted because of Covid-19, the church complex with three chapels and a baptistery with a cruciform font is a must-see once things improve.

Monastiri Beach

If you want to relax and paddle around, the cove beach between rocky hills is the place to be.

Paralia Logaras

Not far from the bars and hotels, this beach is appealing – a long and sandy stretch.