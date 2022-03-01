AFI designer line up at the Forbes 30/50 summit revealed

In February this year, African Fashion International (AFI) announced that AFI Cape Town Fashion Week is not be taking place this year as they are taking it to Abu Dhabi. Several talented designers will showcase at the Forbes 30/50 Summit taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 6-9.

The 30/50 Summit is a global event that brings together women from the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list who are doing exceptionally well in their respective careers. “Through fashion, we are already challenging misconceptions about women. With this partnership, we hope to tell a story about the gradual unravelling of gender bias that is happening across cultures. Coming together, as people with different lived experiences, the runway will reveal visions for a gender-equal, empowered and culturally diverse world,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and Chief Executive of AFI. Shamyra Moodley of LaaniRaan, the winner of the AFI Young Designer of the Year 2021, will be making her Abu Dhabi debut, showcasing her latest collection.

LaaniRaani will also be presenting a sustainable collection. Meanwhile, Sober Design House will be showcasing a chic collection of bold ultra-feminine garments. Powerhouse Marie Louis Bishara is one of the leaders of textiles. Having designed and manufactured seven in-house brands under BTM and Marielouis, her renowned fashion brand, Bishara, is impeccable and will be showcasing at Abu Dhabi this season. Madagascar-born Eric Raisina’s eponymous label will also be taking part in the exciting showcase. Ghanaian fashion house Christie Brown will be presenting a luxury ready-to-wear collection inspired by African traditions and culture.