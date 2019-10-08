AFI Fashion Week: Africans unite through fashion









David Tlale is set to showcase his "Joyce" collection on Thursday night, October 10. Picture: SDR African Fashion International is bringing you another season of Fashion Week (AFIFW) on October 10 - 12.

Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre under the theme “I am Africa”, this season’s fashion week will commence with African Fashion Unites show - which will include African cuisine, music, and of course, the Pan African Fashion exhibition.

The African Fashion Unites is supported by the Motsepe Foundation - an initiative that focuses on programmes in tertiary education, Women’s empowerment, support of small-scale farmers and SMEs.





Maxhosa is set to showcase at AFIFW. Picture: SDR





The Pan African fashion showcase will include Christie Brown (Ghana), Maxhosa (SA), Gavin Rajah (SA), Eric Raisina (Madagascar), Mai Atafo (Nigeria), Kahindo Mateena (DRC/US), Laurence Airline (Ivory Coast), KLûK CGDT (SA), Moshions (Rwanda) and Neo Serati (SA).





Nao Serati designs will also be showcased at the African Fashion Unite show. Picture:SDR





The opening show will see performances from renowned artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Femi Kuti and the highly popular Ndlovu Youth Choir, with a special Pan African menu designed by Chef Coco of Epicure Restaurant.





"AFI believes in the promise of Africa. With the recently concluded continent-wide AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area), the continent has a large enough market to increase intra African trade," said Precious Moloi-Motsepe.





Gavin Rajah garment that was showcased at the AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: SDR





After the African Fashion Unites showcase, shows will continue as per usual with David Tlale, Masango by Siphosihle and House of Jahdara taking to the runway to reveal their latest collections.





David Tlale is showcasing on Day 1 of AFIFW. Picture: SDR.





Friday's line up for AFIJFW includes Loin Cloth and Ashes, Eric Raisina, Rich Factory, PALSE by Paledi Segapo, Taibo Bacar.





On Saturday, October 12, which will be the last day of the fashion week, Sai Sankoh, Beachcult, Kreyann, Khosi Nkosi, Keletso Moraba & Collective, Taússy Daniel, Matte Nolim, La Art Neviole Emporium, Ellen Madie and Laurence Airline will take to the runway to showcase their collections.





Beachcult is set to showcase on the last day of AFIFW. Picture: SDR.





Tickets for AFIFW are currently on sale. Visit africanfashioninternational.com for more information.



