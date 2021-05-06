AFI Fashion Week bags its first Saftas nomination

African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFIFW) bagged its first South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nomination for best online content.

In 2020, the organisation owned by Dr Precious Motsepe hosted its first digital fashion show.

They introduced the virtual show because, under the lockdown strict regulations, live events were limited, and designers had to find alternative ways to showcase their collections.

The production, curatorship and storytelling of the first pan-African fashion film, were filmed by Cardova Productions.

It re-interpreted the runway space to incorporate several backdrops that express African heritage and culture.

“Nominated under the new Safta category of online content, this acknowledgement serves as a testament to AFI’s inventive spirit.

“AFI has been a pioneering producer of pan-African platforms that showcase and support emerging and established African creatives, bringing together international and continental fashion designers, critics and industry leaders since 2008.

“Through WezArt, currently in development, a digital marketplace for artists and artisans, AFI is duplicating the fashion approach to facilitate the entrance of African fine artists, sculptors, photographers and other creatives into global markets,” says AFI.

Designers who have participated in the show who were nominated include Scalo, Urban Zulu, Gavin Rajah, Imprint, David Tlale, K.Moraba and Collective, KLûK CGDT, Seditsi Collection, Taku Dlamini, Carducci, Inga Madyibi and Alledjo.

AFI Fastrack designers such as Eleazer Radebe, Laani Raani, Cheron Dreyer, Anita Moipone Makgetla and Keneuoe Mhletshwa also contributed.

