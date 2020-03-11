AFI Fashion Week not taking chances as coronavirus fears hit fashion industry

African Fashion International (AFI) will be implementing precautionary health measures at the AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town, taking place from March 12 to March 14, 2020.

Event organisers are working together with the host venue, CTICC, in taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of participants at this year’s event.

Educational information that outline the symptoms and preventative measures for COVID-19 will be displayed on screens and posters, including the hotline number.

Hand sanitisers will be placed in plain sight for the attendees to use, at the registration desks and in every restroom. There is also a medical team located onsite ready for any emergency.

According to the World Health Organisation, the same kinds of precautions you’d take to protect yourself from colds and flu will also help reduce your risk of contracting a virus.