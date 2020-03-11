AFI Fashion Week not taking chances as coronavirus fears hit fashion industry
African Fashion International (AFI) will be implementing precautionary health measures at the AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town, taking place from March 12 to March 14, 2020.
Event organisers are working together with the host venue, CTICC, in taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of participants at this year’s event.
Educational information that outline the symptoms and preventative measures for COVID-19 will be displayed on screens and posters, including the hotline number.
Hand sanitisers will be placed in plain sight for the attendees to use, at the registration desks and in every restroom. There is also a medical team located onsite ready for any emergency.
According to the World Health Organisation, the same kinds of precautions you’d take to protect yourself from colds and flu will also help reduce your risk of contracting a virus.
This includes avoiding contact where possible with those displaying flu-like symptoms and practising good hygiene and health habits, such as washing hands regularly with soap and warm water.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and if you cough or sneeze, cough into a tissue that you put in the bin.
Just recently, Clicks announced they would be freezing prices on all their hygiene products. “We’ve seen an increase in sales of hygiene products, but we are keeping our prices unchanged,” Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer said.
“We are working hard to meet the surge in demand and are putting in place additional measures to ensure that shelves are restocked as quickly as possible.”