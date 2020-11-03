AFI Fashion Week to host virtual shows
African Fashion International (AFI) Fashion Week is back with another season this month, but this time they are going virtual due to the global pandemic.
Taking place from November 12-14, this season, AFI will feature hybrid shows which are part digital and part physical, where there will be restricted seating capacity to observe strict Covid-19 protocol.
Local designers such as David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Imprint, Urban Zulu and K Moraba & Collective are some of the brands who will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2021 collections.
Ready, steady, let’s go! AFI is gearing up to wow audiences across the world. In the upcoming showcase, AFI will be taking the audience through a journey of remembering our past, reflecting on our present and reimagining our future. And for that, we are saying noma yini, noma ubani rea kopele! #afifashionweek #reset #reimagine #reinvent #fashion #inclusivity
The event will also feature the AFI Fastrack programme where will four emerging designers will be showcasing.
Competing against one another for the title of Fastrack Designer of the Year, student designers will be introduced to the audience through an anticipated short film titled A Day in the Life of a Fastrack Designer.
The film, which aims to generate hope among emerging African creatives, will give fashion lovers a glimpse of what it takes to make it in the competitive industry.
Designer Line-Up Reveal #AFIFashionWeek20 Reimagining the fashion world in the contemporary Africa with @gavinrajah and @mzukisimbane , the owner of @imprint_za ! Be prepared to experience our exquisite virtual runway during AFI Fashion Week, Joburg from the 12th - 14th November 2020. Book your FREE ticket now at www.afi.events RESET! REIMAGINE! REINVENT!
AFI said in a statement that this competition was all about bringing African creativity to the world.
“AFI was created to empower and launch fashion brands on the continent, giving them the visibility and appreciation they deserve. Through this recognition of African creativity, we are reminded that our continent’s progress and rich history lie in our growth and ambition.
“And for that, we as AFI are saying noma yini, noma ubani rea kopele! (no matter what, no matter who, we are moving forward),” read the statement.
For more information, visit africanfashioninternational.com.