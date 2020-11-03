AFI Fashion Week to host virtual shows

African Fashion International (AFI) Fashion Week is back with another season this month, but this time they are going virtual due to the global pandemic.

Taking place from November 12-14, this season, AFI will feature hybrid shows which are part digital and part physical, where there will be restricted seating capacity to observe strict Covid-19 protocol.

Local designers such as David Tlale, Gavin Rajah, Imprint, Urban Zulu and K Moraba & Collective are some of the brands who will be showcasing their Spring/Summer 2021 collections.

The event will also feature the AFI Fastrack programme where will four emerging designers will be showcasing.

Competing against one another for the title of Fastrack Designer of the Year, student designers will be introduced to the audience through an anticipated short film titled A Day in the Life of a Fastrack Designer.