AFI launches new e-commerce store for African designers

African Fashion International (AFI) is launching a new concept store at the Leonardo, Sandton.

The House of Nala concept store is an extension of the AFI e-commerce store, Designer Boutique, launched in March 2020.

At this new store, you can expect to find garments by African designers such as Eric Raisina, Adele Dejak, Scalo, Gavin Rajah and KLûK CGDT, under one roof.

Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe, founder & chairperson of AFI, said that the decision to open a physical store came out of research, extensive canvassing of designers and listening to their needs.

“The opening of the store is the logical next step in our vision at AFI. While we aim to support local designers, we also want to ensure a convenient, safe and luxurious shopping experience for our clients. We believe that the House of Nala concept store is an important extension to our e-commerce store and (by) being located at The Leonardo, combines just the right balance,” said Moloi.