AFI set to host a fashion experience in Botswana

African Fashion International (AFI) is hosting a fashion experience in Botswana. In collaboration with Forbes, the AFI Fashion Experience will take place at Kasane, the Chobe District of Botswana on April 27, which will be Freedom Day in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

AFI will be introducing two Botswana fashion brands, Dihdah and internationally-acclaimed iZaura. Also expected to showcase is Kenyan-based Ohana Swimwear. Representing South Africa are MyOpenClozet, Kworks owned by AFI Fastrack 2021 runner-up Keneoue Mhletswa and the futuristic showstopper ImprintZA by Mzukisi Mbane. The two-day show will see the African designers showcase their latest collections.

The Forbes AFI Fashion Experience is not only about the designers. It will also allow emerging models to walk the ramp alongside established models. Some of the supermodels who will strut the runway include Kaone Kario, Face of Africa (2005), Emma Wareus, Miss World runner-up (2010) and Palesa Molefe, reigning Miss Botswana. Founder and chief executive of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, says the fashion experience is an extension of the Forbes Under 30 Summit that they recently participated in. “Over the years, AFI has developed a powerful platform that has elevated pan-African designers towards international recognition. With the Forbes Under 30 Summit, the aim is to extend the power of the platform to emerging young talent in Botswana, offering them space to learn, grow and build their portfolios of experience for their next big opportunity,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment