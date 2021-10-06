AFI to host a fashion experience at Africa’s tallest building

African Fashion International (AFI) is back with another fashion week in Joburg. Under the theme, Be You, Be Truly African. AFI will be hosting an extravagant fashion showcase at the recently launched Alto 234, Africa’s highest Urban Bar on the 57th floor at the Leonardo building in Sandton.

October is known as one of the biggest fashion months in South Africa, where designers reveal collections for the next season.

“The theme, Be You, Be Truly African, celebrates all the unique and multifaceted expressions of being African in a globalised world.

“In coming together, after a long period of isolation, we are presenting a renewed outlook on who we are and what makes us unique. Driven by lifestyle and fashion, the emerging and established designers will showcase their latest collections, having reimagined new trends to complement the new way of living,” read a statement from AFI.

The AFI fashion experience will not only be showcasing the latest trends but will also feature live music and a 360-degree view of Joburg. Guests will be able to enjoy The Shop the Runway Experience with House of Nala, which has curated offerings from pan-African ready-to-wear and luxury brands.