AFI to host an exclusive fashion show on Africa Day

In commemoration of Africa Day on May 25, African Fashion International (AFI) will host an intimate fine-dining, fashion and music experience for guests and creatives who are steering the African renaissance.

A line-up of runway collections from each region of the continent has been curated.

The designers who are to showcase on Africa Day include David Tlale, who will be representing the southern part of the continent.

Said Mahrouf will be representing the north.

Meanwhile, Ituen Basi will represent the west and Masa Mara East Africa.

There will also be dance and music performances led by renowned producers and artists such as Ayo Solanke, Vuyani Dance Co and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, AFI’s founder and chief executive, said: “The AU’s Agenda 2063 aspires for, amongst others, cultural identity and heritage that contributes to Africa’s transformation.

The notion of a renaissance, which refers to the European period of transformation that was driven by philosophy, literature and art, calls on us to rediscover and elevate the arts to form Africa into a hub of creativity and innovation.”

In other news, AFI Fashion Week bagged its first South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nomination for best online content.

The production, curatorship and storytelling of the first pan-African fashion film, which showcased at last year’s virtual fashion week, were filmed by Cardova Productions.

“Nominated under the new Safta category of online content, this acknowledgement serves as a testament to AFI’s inventive spirit.

“AFI has been a pioneering producer of pan-African platforms that showcase and support emerging and established African creatives, bringing together international and continental fashion designers, critics and industry leaders since 2008,” said AFI.