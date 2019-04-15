Imprint designs. Picture: SDR.

The previous week (April 9-13) was full of African glamour as African Fashion International hosted AFI Cape Town Fashion Week at White Space.



Under the theme A journey back home #IAMAFRICA, designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameron and Morocco with strong African aesthetic in their creations paired up with local favourites such as Maxhosa by Laduma, Imprint, Marianne Fassler.



“Africa has always been a source of inspiration for the rest of the world. AFI is set up to showcase and propel African designers in order to promote their businesses. Africa can definitely compete with the global brands given the support and an enabling ecosystem, that is what AFI seeks to facilitate."

“The idea of going back home is all about building a future, through strengthening the present and acknowledging the past. Our presence in the market is only as great as our ability to stand out,” says AFI Founder and CEO, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.



AFI Cape Town Fashion Week started on April 11-13 and these are some of the designs that stood out the most.





Marianne Fassler











Messers Basswood









Maxhosa by Laduma







Maze Collective





Imprint





-Pictures: SDR.