Africa Fashion International’s ‘Power To Empower’ event is back with a bang

Africa Fashion International (AFI) is closing off Women’s Month on a high note with the second annual “Power To Empower” event, set to take place at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre in Lone Hill, Joburg, on August 30. Themed “Drive Your Vision”, the second annual fashion event aims to celebrate South African women who are trailblazing in their various professions.

AFI Founder, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe will be in conversation with the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana. “The success of Banyana Banyana is once again putting social inequality, particularly the income gap at the centre stage,” said Roshnee Pillay, AFI marketing manager. “And it is important for AFI to celebrate the historic achievement of Banyana Banyana.

“They are under-resourced and do not enjoy the same level of adulation as their male counterparts, and yet they have been consistently performing at a high level. “Even though they face so many challenges, they still persevered and made sure to go the extra mile to win the WAFCON, surprising many along the way. “Key to us was how their initial goal was to just qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, but they decided that they really had it in them to go the whole way and win the Wafcon.

“It is an inspirational story of the resilience and drive that women have and it was a reminder of the importance of successfully driving your vision and the plans you have for yourself, whether in life or your career,” added Pillay. AFI hosted a successful inaugural multi-city virtual event and this year the organisers promise a jam-packed fashion event like no other. “Power to Empower aims to nurture the aspirations of young leaders on the continent. It’s about creating a platform for inspiration and aspirational women, to network, break bread and celebrate each other. It’s a day that is all about empowering women and fostering leadership.

“This year we decided to forgo the traditional high tea and rather design an event that will appeal to powerful women. Hence we are hosting ‘Power To Empower’ at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre in Lonehill. “We want to give the women attending a different experience to Women’s Month events. We are appealing to their love of high-powered vehicles which are a sign of success and prominence. AFI will also be hosting the House of Nala Spring 2022 fashion show featuring Gavin Rajah, House of Poulten, Tumi Captivating, Refiloe Mocwa, La Jaquetta and Jessica Jane.

AFI has contributed to the fight against gender-based violence, in an effort to alleviate the surge of GBV in the country. “The scourge of GBV has unfortunately taken the joy from many women and even on a month where we are supposed to be commemorating the past heroes and the strides that women continue to make today. “It is therefore important for us to continue to shine a light on the problems women still face, not just in South Africa, but globally.”