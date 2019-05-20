Selorm Galley-Fiawoo knows how to slay Nigerian fashion. Picture: Instagram.

Nigeria is one of the most celebrated countries when it comes to fashion, simply because Nigerians take pride in their culture and fuse it with modern wear to create extraordinary looks.



Unlike South Africa where African wear is usually reserved for special occasions, in Nigeria, every day is Africa day.





Here are 3 reason why we love Nigerian fashion:





The bold prints and patterns





It's almost as if Nigerians don’t do plain, there has to be some sort of drama in their clothing. Whether its prints or patterns, something needs to pop hence their love for bold prints.









Accessories





Leaving a statement is a must and what better way to do it than wearing accessories? One of our favourites is the Geles worn by women. A gele is a head-wrap worn by women in many parts of Southern Africa and Western Africa.









Hair and makeup





When it comes to hair and makeup, Nigerian women will show you flames. They don’t compromise, it’s either you go big or go home and them, they go over the top on ensuring their hair and makeup are always A-game.







