African Fashion International acquires online marketplace for art









Imprint at AFICTFW. Picture: SDR. African Fashion International (AFI) has acquired an online marketplace for art, Wezart which is aimed at promoting and celebrating African creatives showcasing their work on global stages.

The acquisition is part of a strategic plan by AFI to become a digital hub for Africa’s creative industry, connecting fashion, art and music.

AFI is where fashion and art meet. Picture: SDR.





“African Fashion International has over the years successfully propelled many African designers globally. fashion, art and music are connected, and this acquisition is in line with AFI’s growth strategy,” said AFI Founder and CEO, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.





Started in 2016, the online store aims to assist artists in Africa to sell their artwork online by creating a virtual gallery, make online sales and track their monthly sales.





The Maxhosa squad at AFI. Picture: SDR.