African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week returned with a bang

After a two-year hiatus, the African Fashion International Cape Town Fashion Week returned to the Mother City last week. Fashionistas got to see autumn/winter23 collections from designers like Masa Mara who opened the fashion week, Imprint, Urban Zulu, Laani Raani, Kat Van Duinen and Hugo Fleur.

Masa Mara. Picture: AFI CTFW ended with a special showcase to celebrate 15 years of African Fashion International. This presentation featured 15 showstopper garments from 15 iconic designers who have been part of the AFI platform since its inception. It was a celebration of not only AFI’s role in the global fashion industry as a catalyst, but also of the work that the fashion body has done to platform incredible Pan-African designers. Featured in the show were: Gavin Rajah, Kluk CGdT, Taibo Bacar, Loin Cloth & Ashes, Habits, MaXhosa Africa, Craig Port, Matt Nolim, Stefania Morland, Shana Morland, Imprint ZA, Hugo Fleur, Kat van Duinen, David Tlale, Scalo.

Imprint. Picture: AFI Off the runway, attendees had the opportunity to not only get a closer look at the garments that they saw at the show but also interact with the designers as well as those at the CTFW Fashion and Retail Expo. Kat van Duinen. Picture: AFI “Cape Town Fashion Week is AFI’s platform for showcasing Africa’s creative works while also building corridors of trade exchange that will grow the industry’s economic value,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the founder and executive chair of AFI. Guests were treated to a host of great performances during CTFW from Cape Town’s Temple Boys, DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna and the final performance by the Scorpion Kings.

The AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists were also announced during the CTFW. They will undergo a year of mentorship and be guided on how to be designers who will make an impact in the African fashion industry, while becoming savvy business professionals. “AFI Fastrack’s goal is to curate and propel emerging designers to be business-savvy and industry-relevant. The programme offers mentorship and guidance on how to make an impact in the African fashion industry,” says Dr Moloi-Motsepe. The AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists are Botshelo Molete, Kgotsofalo Monyamate, Loice Dube, Mimangaliso Ndiko, Xolani Magadla and Mawande Mbawuli (duo), Thandazani Nofingxana and Xhanti Xabiso Mpu.