Afropunk Paris took place at La Seine Musicalle on July 13-14. Picture: Instagram.

Held in La Seine Musicalle, Paris, France on July 13-14, Afropunk Paris once again brought people together to celebrate art, music, and identity of black communities across the world.



Afropunk is an event that defines culture by the collective creative actions of the individual and the group. It is a safe place for rebels to freak out in and express themselves through fashion, music, art, food, and many other things without being judged or discriminated at.





With a heavy lineup of Janelle Monae, Burna Boy, IAMDDB, Ibeyi, Little Simz ,Lizzo, Maleek Berry, Masego, Rico Nasty, Samurai Shotgun, Scarlxrd, Tank and The Bangas, Tiwa Savage and many more, those who attended lived up to the standards of the event and showed up in creative outfits. These are some of the most stylish looks.