VANS boys dressed by @Dior for #AFROPUNKParis 😭❤️#Kimjones x #Hajimesorayama collection pic.twitter.com/wtV1D8MxWb— Muzi 🇿🇦 (@muziou) July 14, 2019
Y'all are perfect, I swear🖤🖤🖤 📸@chrissaundersphoto at #AFROPUNKParis #WeSeeYou pic.twitter.com/AsDERA8VDj— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) July 13, 2019
#AFROPUNKParis VIBE pic.twitter.com/kNdgKH1Tob— Claire Leys (@chouettecolette) July 13, 2019
lived my best afrocentric life.#AFROPUNKParis ✊🏾🌿 pic.twitter.com/YY1Q87P7Tq— Stephanie Itimi 👩🏾💻 (@Afrocheri) July 15, 2019
😍😍 #AFROPUNKParis day 2 shot by ojoz #maisontribale pic.twitter.com/vl7O6uNjhX— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) July 14, 2019View this post on Instagram
N E O N H O N E Y 🍯 • #AFROPUNKParis DAY 1 outfit : Giving you african neon sugar honey baby 😏 | cc @afropunk PS : I did the pants myself guys 😌🙌🏾 Dope or what ?!? 👀 • To see more about Day 1 & 2 of the festival, check my story 👉🏽 • #laperleocre #afropunkparis2019 #afropunk #afropunkfashion #neon #neonbabe #dope #africanqueen #beninesequeen #neongreen #issalewk #melanin #honey #makeup #beauty #neonpink #ootd #blackgirlmagic
A post shared by T A N I A (@laperleocre) on