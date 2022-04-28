Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

AKA and Nadia Nakai serve looks at SA Fashion Week opening party

Nadia Nakai and AKA. Picture: Instagram

Nadia Nakai and AKA. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

SA Fashion Week has officially kicked off and to usher in the moment Cruz Vodka, for the 8th the year, got things going with a great party.

Mzansi celebrities, influencers, designers, creators and fashionistas came out dressed to impress at the opening of fashion week held at the Fire Room in the Mall of Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

The cameras were clicking away at the glamorous evening and celebrity couple AKA and Nadia Nakai were serving angles.

Nadia Nakai wore a green velvet dress by Scalo Design and AKA wore a yellow-and-black print suit by House of Ole.

AKA dressed in House of Ole at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied

Both award-winning rappers shared pictures of themselves at the event and also included some boo’ed up snaps they took. The couple were inseparable and were living for the cameras.

More on this

When they said that there was drama between them, they were not misleading fans as they were all smiles. The Cruz Vodka ambassador performed at the opening along with Don Design.

Nadia Nakai in a gown by Scalo Designs at SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied

Oscar Mbo got the night going with his soulful sounds, and DJ Zinhle, Ayanda MVP and Mr X also took to the decks.

DJ Zinhle and Candice Modiselle were both wearing outfits by designer-to-watch Ezokhetho.

Story continues below Advertisment
Candice Modiselle wears a design by Ezokhetho at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied
DJ Zinhle dressed in Ezokhetho at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied

Anele Zondo and Pamela Mtanga wore Sixx6, Chris Jaftha wore Franc Elis, Gigi Lamayne wore Touch of Bling, K Naomi wore Judith Atelier, Kim Jayde wore Nao Serati, Margot Fargo wore Mantsho and Sandile Mahlangu wore Floyd Avenue.

This is the first time since the pandemic hit that the launch party has been held in person and Mzansi A-Listers made sure to wear local designers who certainly rose to the occasion.

SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 22 collections will be showcasing from April 28 – 30 at the Mall of Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

SEE MORE LOOKS BELOW

Anele Zondo wears Sixx6 at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied
Chris Jaftha in a Franc Elis creation at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied
Mbali Nkosi dressed in RethaN at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied
Sandile Mahlangu in a Floyd Avenue creation.

Related Topics:

JoburgAKADJ ZinhleLuxury fashionArtistsHaute Couture

Share