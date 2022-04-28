AKA and Nadia Nakai serve looks at SA Fashion Week opening party

SA Fashion Week has officially kicked off and to usher in the moment Cruz Vodka, for the 8th the year, got things going with a great party. Mzansi celebrities, influencers, designers, creators and fashionistas came out dressed to impress at the opening of fashion week held at the Fire Room in the Mall of Africa.

The cameras were clicking away at the glamorous evening and celebrity couple AKA and Nadia Nakai were serving angles. Nadia Nakai wore a green velvet dress by Scalo Design and AKA wore a yellow-and-black print suit by House of Ole. AKA dressed in House of Ole at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied Both award-winning rappers shared pictures of themselves at the event and also included some boo’ed up snaps they took. The couple were inseparable and were living for the cameras.

When they said that there was drama between them, they were not misleading fans as they were all smiles. The Cruz Vodka ambassador performed at the opening along with Don Design. Nadia Nakai in a gown by Scalo Designs at SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied Oscar Mbo got the night going with his soulful sounds, and DJ Zinhle, Ayanda MVP and Mr X also took to the decks. DJ Zinhle and Candice Modiselle were both wearing outfits by designer-to-watch Ezokhetho.

Candice Modiselle wears a design by Ezokhetho at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied DJ Zinhle dressed in Ezokhetho at the SA Fashion Week opening party. Picture: Supplied Anele Zondo and Pamela Mtanga wore Sixx6, Chris Jaftha wore Franc Elis, Gigi Lamayne wore Touch of Bling, K Naomi wore Judith Atelier, Kim Jayde wore Nao Serati, Margot Fargo wore Mantsho and Sandile Mahlangu wore Floyd Avenue. This is the first time since the pandemic hit that the launch party has been held in person and Mzansi A-Listers made sure to wear local designers who certainly rose to the occasion. SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 22 collections will be showcasing from April 28 – 30 at the Mall of Africa.

