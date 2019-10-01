



He teased fans with a picture of white sneakers with the words "Super Mega" at the back.





He wrote: "Proud to announce that my collaboration with @reebokclassics will drop on October the 26th ... many years in the making .. #TheSneAKA From AFRICA, to the WORLD.

His fans are super excited about the new range that's coming up, with some saying they aren't really a fan of the brand but because of Supa Mega, they'll definitely cop a pair.

I’m no Reebok kinda guy but ima cop this just to support. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) October 1, 2019

Will definitely rock a pair. Congratulations! #TheSneAKA — LuFa (@uncle_greensala) October 1, 2019

The new customised Supa Mega SneAKAs are set to go on sale on October 26.





The "Fela In Versace" rapper who has been an ambassador for the clothing brand since 2017 took to social media to share the big news with his fans.