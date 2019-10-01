AKA. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper, AKA is set to drop customised sneakers with Reebok. 

The "Fela In Versace" rapper who has been an ambassador for the clothing brand since 2017 took to social media to share the big news with his fans. 

He teased fans with a picture of white sneakers with the words "Super Mega" at the back. 

He wrote: "Proud to announce that my collaboration with   @reebokclassics  will drop on October the 26th ... many years in the making .. #TheSneAKA From AFRICA, to the WORLD.
His fans are super excited about the new range that's coming up, with some saying they aren't really a fan of the brand but because of Supa Mega, they'll definitely  cop a pair. 

The new customised Supa Mega SneAKAs are set to go on sale on October 26. 