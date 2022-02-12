All loved up: Stylish couples we can't get enough of

Love is beautiful. It doesn’t discriminate, nor does it cause pain. Everyone has the right to love whomever they want, irrespective of gender, race or status. This month of love, we look at the stylish couples we can’t get enough of.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni The young couple who got married in August last year is couple goals. The former Miss South Africa (2015) has always known how to dress, and marrying the doctor who’s also open to fashion made things easier. They seldom wear matching colours, but their outfits always match. For example, during their Umembeso last year, Mrs Mthombeni wore a red number while Mr Mthombeni rocked all black. Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram/@liesllaurie. Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala

They both have different styles, however, they always look cute in their matching outfits. For special occasions like baecations or Christmas celebrations, they like to wear the same clothes, which is cute. Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki. Picture: Instagram/@phelobala. Thando Thabethe and Lunga Shabalala The pair are fashionistas in their respective ways. Like most couples, they like wearing matching outfits. However, we still feel like they have more to offer in terms of serving couple goals.

Lunga Shabalala and Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram/@lunga_shabalala. Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya When she’s off the field, Semenya is hands-on with her family. She and her wife are family orientated, and one of their best looks is when they wore matching suits by Suitability Bespoke. Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya. Picture: Instagram/@castersemenya800m. Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini

Do you know that couple that’s effortlessly cool? That’s Nandi and Zakes. They complement each other without trying too hard. Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini. Picture: zito_ports_. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky The parents-to-be, have always been into fashion. Many are anticipating that their child will also be a fashion killer. They’re the trendsetters, and everything they wear looks so good on them.