Radio host and presenter Lerato Kganyago.

Five influencers and celebrities who will be attending the Vodacom Durban July this year as guests of petroleum brand Engen share their expectations for this year and their road trip favourites. The group, PR xtraordinaire Matthew Mensah, radio presenter Bob Mabena, DJ Naked, radio host and presenter Lerato Kganyago and luxury bag designer Inga Gubeka will be driving from Joburg to Durban.











1. THE MEN’S FASHION TRENDS

EXPECTED AT VDJ? “With the theme being ‘African Stars’, I’m hoping and expecting some vibrant and daring colours. I hope to see a lot of print, especially Kente Print from Ghana, and tailored suits, accompanied with a touch of African vibes as a statement. Shoulder wraps and more subtle African-themed pocket squares this year.” – Mensah





Radio presenter Bob Mabena.











2. MABENA’S THREE FAVOURITE SNACKS FOR A ROAD-TRIP: Eet-Sum-Mor biscuits, a Lunch Bar and Oreo.









3. DJ NAKED’S TOP FIVE MUSIC TRACKS FOR THE ROAD:

* Shekinah’s Suited.

*Major Lazer FT Nasty C’s Particula.

*Casper Nyovest’s Move For Me.

*Sjava’s Ngempela.

*AKA’s Fela In Versace.









4. WHICH THREE WOMEN’S FASHION TRENDS ARE YOU EXPECTING AT THIS YEAR’S VDJ?

Based on the theme there are bound to be a predominance of prints and a constellation of bling – after all African stars always twinkle bright. Colour-wise, pinks and pastels featured heavily at the Oscars this year, so I won’t be surprised if we see these soft shades at the track. – Kganyago









Luxury bag designer Inga Gubeka.











5. WHAT BAG TRENDS IS GUBEKA EXPECTING THIS SEASON ?

I am expecting to see a lot smaller bags to be worn by women that can fit in make-up and a cellphone. Exotic leathers, such as crocodile and python skin are also becoming a major trend this season. Square-shaped, clean line bags are big and will carry over to the next season. I’m expecting to see colours such as brown, red and mustard take over the red carpet.







