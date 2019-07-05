Radio host and presenter Lerato Kganyago. Supplied picture.
Five influencers and celebrities  who will be attending the Vodacom  Durban July this year as guests of  petroleum brand Engen share their  expectations for this year and their  road trip favourites. The group, PR xtraordinaire  Matthew Mensah, radio presenter Bob  Mabena, DJ Naked, radio host and  presenter Lerato Kganyago and luxury  bag designer Inga Gubeka will be  driving from Joburg to Durban.



1. THE MEN’S FASHION TRENDS
EXPECTED AT VDJ?  “With the theme being ‘African  Stars’, I’m hoping and expecting some  vibrant and daring colours. I hope  to see a lot of print, especially Kente  Print from Ghana, and tailored suits,  accompanied with a touch of African  vibes as a statement. Shoulder wraps  and more subtle African-themed  pocket squares this year.” – Mensah

Radio presenter Bob Mabena. Supplied picture.



2. MABENA’S THREE FAVOURITE SNACKS FOR A ROAD-TRIP:  Eet-Sum-Mor biscuits, a Lunch Bar  and Oreo.


3. DJ NAKED’S TOP FIVE MUSIC TRACKS FOR THE ROAD: 
* Shekinah’s Suited.
*Major Lazer FT Nasty C’s Particula.
*Casper Nyovest’s Move For Me.
*Sjava’s Ngempela.
*AKA’s Fela In Versace.


4. WHICH THREE WOMEN’S FASHION TRENDS ARE YOU EXPECTING AT THIS YEAR’S VDJ?
Based on the theme there are  bound to be a predominance of  prints and a constellation of bling –  after all African stars always twinkle  bright. Colour-wise, pinks and pastels  featured heavily at the Oscars this  year, so I won’t be surprised if we  see these soft shades at the track. –  Kganyago


Luxury bag designer Inga Gubeka. Supplied picture.



5. WHAT BAG TRENDS IS GUBEKA EXPECTING THIS SEASON ?
I am expecting to see a lot smaller  bags to be worn by women that can  fit in make-up and a cellphone.  Exotic leathers, such as crocodile  and python skin are also becoming  a major trend this season.  Square-shaped, clean line bags are  big and will carry over to the next  season. I’m expecting to see colours  such as brown, red and mustard take  over the red carpet.


