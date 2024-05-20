Along with skinny jeans, Gen Z have decided that ankle socks are no longer cool

If you’re a millennial and love wearing ankle or secret socks, you might want to move along because if you’re a fashionista, the latest sock trend will leave you feeling old.
The Generation Z crew have a way of making us older folk feel even older simply by their fashion choices. Gen Z are those born between 1997 and 2012.
A few years ago, Gen Z decided that skinny jeans were a no-no and most of us followed instructions and threw out all our skinnies, yes even the one that took us years to find.
We’ve slowly started getting into a more relaxed fit. I for one am very happy about this. I hated skinny jeans anyway.
Now there’s a new trend that is dividing the generations.
If you’re still showing off your ankles while wearing a shoe you would usually wear a secret or ankle socks with, like sneakers, boots or pumps, then you’re failing on the fashion front.
According to the Gen-Z, one now has to wear proper socks, the length of the sock doesn’t matter, with your shoes.
Yes even when you go to the gym. That sporty look that you thought was so cool, is now out!
People have now moved the discussion onto X.
“Gen Z over here trying to cancel ankle socks now??? Aren’t you guys wearing things we used to wear back in the early 2000’s nowadays? Make it make sense,” says @cestxlavi.
Gen Z over here trying to cancel ankle socks now???— C'estLavi (@cestxlavi) May 16, 2024
Aren’t you guys wearing things we used to wear back in the early 2000’s nowadays?
Make it make sense 🤷🏻♀️
@BrewersRaptor writes: “Millennials watching high socks be cool now after being made of their whole childhood for not wearing ankle or no show socks.”
Millennials watching high socks be cool now after being made of their whole childhood for not wearing ankle or no show socks pic.twitter.com/7Yi4VshWvg— John "BrewersRaptor" Egan (@BrewersRaptor) May 14, 2024
So I'm hearing that Gen Z kids have canceled ankle socks, and if you wear them—it shows your age?— Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) May 15, 2024
Have yall heard this? Obviously it isn't stopping me since all of my white socks are ankle socks. 😆 I guess I'm not cool anymore though. How will I sleep at night!?
Personally, I’m happy to follow the trend because I keep losing my secret socks anyway. Longer socks are much easier to keep track of.
