Along with skinny jeans, Gen Z have decided that ankle socks are no longer cool

If you’re a millennial and love wearing ankle or secret socks, you might want to move along because if you’re a fashionista, the latest sock trend will leave you feeling old. The Generation Z crew have a way of making us older folk feel even older simply by their fashion choices. Gen Z are those born between 1997 and 2012.

A few years ago, Gen Z decided that skinny jeans were a no-no and most of us followed instructions and threw out all our skinnies, yes even the one that took us years to find. Skinny jeans and ankle socks are a bad combination. Picture: Thomas Balabaud / Pexels We’ve slowly started getting into a more relaxed fit. I for one am very happy about this. I hated skinny jeans anyway. Now there’s a new trend that is dividing the generations.

If you’re still showing off your ankles while wearing a shoe you would usually wear a secret or ankle socks with, like sneakers, boots or pumps, then you’re failing on the fashion front. According to the Gen-Z, one now has to wear proper socks, the length of the sock doesn’t matter, with your shoes. Long socks are now on trend. Picture: Marcus Kroegler / Unsplash Yes even when you go to the gym. That sporty look that you thought was so cool, is now out!

People have now moved the discussion onto X. “Gen Z over here trying to cancel ankle socks now??? Aren’t you guys wearing things we used to wear back in the early 2000’s nowadays? Make it make sense,” says @cestxlavi. Gen Z over here trying to cancel ankle socks now???



Aren’t you guys wearing things we used to wear back in the early 2000’s nowadays?



Make it make sense 🤷![CDATA[]]>🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vrUQtqF5qU — C’estLavi (@cestxlavi) May 16, 2024 @BrewersRaptor writes: “Millennials watching high socks be cool now after being made of their whole childhood for not wearing ankle or no show socks.”