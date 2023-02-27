Ama Qamata and Dee Koala secure deal with leading sports brand

It’s the winning season of the millennials, and they are killing it. It’s beautiful to see young black women securing the bag using their respective talents. South African actress Ama Qamata of “Blood & Water” and award-winning rapper Dee Koala partnered with global brand adidas on a new sportswear campaign.

Qamata and Koala star in “All That You Are”, a campaign that celebrates a comfort-first mindset and the power of self-expression. The comedic campaign sees the creatives practising their respective crafts and then switching to chill mode. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ama Qamata (@amaqamata) “All That You Are is a reminder that we all have the ability to tap into greatness when we find comfort in who we are. In the campaign, I am wearing an iconic Tiro tracksuit that can be remixed to create a unique look or remain subtle depending on what I’ve planned for the day and what my mood feels like,” says Qamata.

Koala says what she likes about the new collection is the comfort it allows her as an artist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Koala (@dee_koala) “As a performer, I’m always looking for clothing that allows me to be at my full potential on and off the stage, and in that way, I’m able to give my full potential. I express myself through music, and on days when I need motivation, I go for a run to rediscover myself. I’m excited about this collaboration and seeing how one outfit can come alive in different styles.”