Amapiano star Daliwonga fuels his passion for fashion as the ambassador for Diesel South Africa

The collaboration comes after the brand noticed not only his musical talent but also his elite fashion sense as he is one of the best-dressed musicians in the Amapiano genre.

“He is among the best Amapiano stars at the moment, his distinctive music lyrics, soothing voice and dynamic presence made him one of the most interesting artists in the market,” read the statement from the brand.

Daliwonga Matiwane for Diesel South Africa. Picture: Supplied.

“Since the start of his career back in 2019, he has collaborations with the biggest names in the industry, finding quickly a niche for himself in the Amapiano music scene.

“His songs are hitting playlists on most radios, not only in South Africa but also on the entire continent. His authentic approach and dedication to his craft resonate with Diesel’s DNA of breaking boundaries and embracing uniqueness.”