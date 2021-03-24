AMEN launches new range for kids

South African fashion brand Amen has launched a new clothing range for children named “AMEN KIDZ.” Launched in 2012 by designer duo Abiah Mahlase and Brad Muttitt, the brand has been a pioneering destination for pushing the boundaries in men and woman’s fashion for almost a decade. And with the launch of their latest bold and fiery range AMEN KIDZ, the label presents a bright and colourful collection for the little fashionistas. A cool AMEN little fashionista. Picture: Paul Mukwevho. For the new range, designers partnered with Penny Stein, a business visionary whom they previously worked with on a project called Braveheart Bears. Braveheart Bears was aimed at creating awareness and raise funds for abused children late last year.

About the collection, Mahlase said: “The label is designed with fashionable Kids in mind with exceptional consideration for their need to be the coolest and best-dressed kids on the block.

“The label is designed for kids who are not afraid to stand out in the crowd. Kids who love fashion, and believe that fashion should be fun and not only cool but super cool. The AMEN KIDZ dare to be different.

“They are Superstars who love only the best. This collection is for kids that are show stoppers. They are true AMEN FASHION KIDZ”.

The AMEN KIDZ range includes the signature AMEN knockout puffer jacket paired with a matching zip-it cat suite.

Each item comes with a tracking number as it is a limited edition.