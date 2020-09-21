Amen partner with Flying Fish for their summer collection

Local fashion powerhouse Amen Interior Fashion has partnered with Flying Fish for their Spring/Summer collection, which dropped on Friday, September 18.

At the launch held at The Clubhouse in Rosebank, where the likes of Manu Worldstar were performing, the founders of Amen, AbiahSuperstar Mahlase and Brad Muttitt, spoke about mixing their style with the brand’s bold prints and colour silhouette.

Muttitt said: “Flying Fish contacted us, and they wanted to work with Amen for their first-ever fashion collaboration. We were taking inspiration from the brand and mixing it with the Amen aesthetic to create a hot, trendy collection.

"The print is very strong as it represents the Flying Fish brand and Amen. The statement pieces would be the matching two-piece and track pants. Abiah loves all the shorts, it’s summer, and we wanted to keep it sexy. We also have nice silky chiffon top.”

When asked how they managed to stay in business during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mahlase said: “We’ve all been making the masks, but we managed to keep afloat because we’re also lecturers at the LISOF Fashion Institue, so we’ve managed to find a nice balance.”