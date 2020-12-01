Ami Faku performs at VW #UNlaunch

Events have gotten shorter and more precise. Last weekend, Volkswagen hosted its first party since the coronavirus outbreak. Held at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, the VW #UNlaunch saw stars like Tamara Dey, Ami Faku and Davina Gordan perform to a small crowd. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, the car brand hosted five events per day for a maximum 100 people per event. Upon arrival at the basement parking, attendees had to go through a Covid-19 screening process, using their phones before test driving the new T-Roc around the shopping complex.

After the convoy, the party moved to its second phase, which included the giant installations. This was also where the cocktail finale took place.

Guests were treated to finger food and drinks just before the sweet melodies by one of the best vocalists in Mzansi started.

Ami Faku spoiled the last group by performing some of her hit songs, including "Into Ingawe". She also performed “Ubuhle Bakho”, a song which took the country by storm when it dropped in 2019.

The Port Elizabeth-born star also features on Sun- El Musician's album titled "To the World & Beyond', which has not been officially released.

The next cities to experienced the UNparalleled weekend are Cape Town and Durban, where the new VW TRoc will also be launched.