And the best dressed honours at the Cape Town Met went to...

The coveted best dressed title at the Cape Town Met has gone to Angelique David and Jody Alexander. Alexander is no stranger to winning the Best Dressed man honours. In fact, this is his third win. He previously won the title in 2019 and 2020, before Covid-19 brought all events to a halt.

Wearing a Presidential Shirt, his outfit was inspired by the colours of Mardi Gras. Alexander commented: I loved the colours the Mardi Gras brought with it, the gold, the purple, blue and green, it all encapsulated the theme. Lee-Charl Fraser and Jody Alexandra were the finalists in the Best Dressed Man category. “The designer who did this suit is the same designer who designed my wedding suit. The fabric is fine and breathable and not too much to battle the weather.

“In Cape Town, we have four seasons of weather in a day, so one always needs to be prepared properly for these challenges. I’m glad I have won, I was even more surprised that I won for the third time. “My husband Lee-Charl Fraser also entered and so its a win for both of us at the end of the day. Taking the Best Dressed Woman accolade, David, who is from Mauritius, wore a black feather detail body-hugging dress by Priscilla Michelle.

Angelique David won Best Dressed Woman at the Cape Town Met. Meanwhile, fashion designer Laverne Turner Manual, wearing a sustainable gown by Nadia Block Couture from Kuilsriver, looked breathtaking. She said each motive was taken from dresses she designed before. Amanda Peter, the bronze goddess, wearing a dress by Prisca Wear, looked stunning. She added a touch of purple to bring in the Mardi Gras theme.