Andries Du Preez’s stunner wins the VDJ mask challenge

The eThekwini municipality hosted an online version of the highly anticipated Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), Africa’s biggest race-horsing event.

Under the theme “Butterflies,” this year’s VDJ reflected on the social butterflies who are still managing to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during the lockdown.

“This year’s Vodacom Durban July was about showcasing a bold new vision as fans of this incredible event can still Stay Connected to their passion but also Stay Safe at this time," says Vocadom's Chris Lazarus.

"Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we took a totally different view of the VDJ and brought this event to the people in a unique new way."

With masks in vogue as the new fashion trend, Vodacom challenged all aspiring designers, artists, seamstresses and those with an eye for beauty to enter the nationwide mask design competition, which was worn by Andries Du Preez.