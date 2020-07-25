Andries Du Preez’s stunner wins the VDJ mask challenge
The eThekwini municipality hosted an online version of the highly anticipated Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), Africa’s biggest race-horsing event.
Under the theme “Butterflies,” this year’s VDJ reflected on the social butterflies who are still managing to #StayConnected to their passion for fashion during the lockdown.
“This year’s Vodacom Durban July was about showcasing a bold new vision as fans of this incredible event can still Stay Connected to their passion but also Stay Safe at this time," says Vocadom's Chris Lazarus.
"Fashion is all about a different way of looking at the world, so this year we took a totally different view of the VDJ and brought this event to the people in a unique new way."
With masks in vogue as the new fashion trend, Vodacom challenged all aspiring designers, artists, seamstresses and those with an eye for beauty to enter the nationwide mask design competition, which was worn by Andries Du Preez.
Describing his mask Du Preez said: "Butterflies! I simply fell in love with the theme as a Butterfly resembles new life and we as a country are currently undergoing metamorphoses."
He went with bright florals, lace and ostrich feathers and hand painted butterflies for his mask, which impressed the judges.
Du Preez is a tap dancer, model, and motivational speaker. For this competition, he walked away with R10 000. Coming second place was Bayanda Motunane, the founder of Royal Moosh, a ladies wear brand, while Boipelo Sefako came third place.
The entries were judged by a panel of leading VDJ influencers, including Rina Chunga of Ri.Ch Factory, drag queen Baba Ganoosh, celebrity make-up artists Nomsa Madida and Diva Cadach. Fashionistas Melody Molale and Nolusindiso Mchunu, celebrity stylist Tshiamo Modisane and actor Kay Sibiya were also part of the judging panel.
IOL