Andy Cohen says early Real Housewives fashion was 'just terrible'

Andy Cohen thinks the outfits in the early days of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise were “just terrible”. The 53-year-old television personality - who also serves as executive producer of the Bravo reality TV brand, which has series set all over the world - compared their style to something you “might wear to a PTA meeting” instead of the glamorous events they are known for attending.

Andy told Vanity Fair: “In the early of 'Orange County', the fashion was just terrible. If you look at the first few years of reunions, 'Orange County', 'Atlanta' and 'New York', they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.” As the show has developed - with settings ranging from Beverly Hills and New Jersey to international editions in Cheshire, UK and Melbourne, Australia - so has the style game of the ladies, which is something the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host acknowledged.

He said: “I think people have loved seeing what they wear now. They were meant to be aspirational and that’s what they are.” Meanwhile, the reunions - where cast members answer questions and confront each other for shady comments said in confessionals - have become such an iconic fashion event in reality television.

Andy - speaking about the crossover with ‘Project Runway’ where competing designers made outfits for some of the cast - added: “For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion — this is like their prom dress. "So in that same way, I think it makes for a logical challenge. I love the dynamics that play out when you have a Housewife as a client to a designer and seeing the interaction between the Housewives and the designer who wants to win the challenge.” Recently, Andy came under fire for presenting CNN's New Year's Eve coverage - which he fronted with friend and veteran journalist Anderson Cooper - under the influence of alcohol, but he refuses to be “shamed” for his behaviour.