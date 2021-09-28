Anele Mdoda clears up confusion over her injury, says Cassper Nyovest’s sneakers saved her life

You know when local television Anele Mdoda has a story to tell, it’s going to be juicy. The 94.7 Breakfast Club host shared an interesting post over the weekend alongside a picture of herself wearing a moon boot. Without giving too much away, she wrote: “What a bloody long day !!!! You won’t believe what happened to me resulting in this moon boot.

“It’s the most bizarre thing to happen as it was happening I was in disbelief. “Anyway I will tell the story 7.10 on Monday on @947joburg it’s too long of a tale to tell here but madness was the order of the day. I am fine but I was a little sad shame. I had a cry or two.”

Fans were eager to hear about her bizarre incident, and Mdoda didn't disappoint. After returning from a trip to the Eastern Cape, she had been waiting to be fetched from the airport.

“The next thing, I feel the biggest pressure forcing me to the ground. It is the most bizarre feeling, so I think I’m getting mugged, so I turn to grab whoever is mugging me,” she said. “Then I’m on the floor and I’m wondering what is going on. The next thing I feel my right foot is just stuck. I’m trying to move it, but it’s stuck. Now I can’t move my entire body, but there’s something on top of me. Guys did I not get hit by a car.” Lucky for her, she didn’t sustain any serious injuries, thanks to the shoes she was wearing – Cassper Nyovest’s Drip 990 sneakers.

Shortly after telling the story to listeners, Nyovest shared a picture of Mdoda sitting with the wrecked shoe. “A message from Anele Mdoda yesterday! ‘My homie, your shoe saved my ankle after a car ran over me yesterday !’ She then sent me this picture. Hahaha so there you have it!!! The 990s are saving lives!!!! She just told this story on radio. Get well my friend. #RF990,” he wrote.