London - The rise of so-called "fast fashion" has been condemned by the ultimate outfits arbiter – Vogue’s Anna Wintour.
Wintour, the inspiration for Meryl Streep’s formidable magazine editor in 'The Devil Wears Prada', has called on stylistas to cherish, re-wear and pass on their clothes to their children instead.
The 70-year-old’s intervention comes amid growing concern at the fashion industry’s impact on the environment.
Fast fashion – the cheap clothes turned out by popular high street brands and websites – is believed to be second only to oil as the world’s largest polluter as the production process leads to high carbon emissions and waste water.
In addition, the throwaway nature of many items means the industry also generates large amounts of landfill.