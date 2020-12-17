Anna Wintour promoted to role of Vogue’s first-ever global chief content officer

Condé Nast promoted Vogue US editor Anna Wintour to the role of chief content officer, worldwide, as part of a restructuring the company unveiled on Tuesday.

Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue US.

She will lead the company’s editorial teams across all of its global brands, except The New Yorker.

Wintour, 71, is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world. She has been editor in chief of Vogue US since1988 and became Condé Nast’s global content advisor in 2019.

For decades she has been chairwoman of the Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she inspired the character played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada."