Anna Wintour teases 2020 Met Gala theme









Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition. Picture: Reuters Anna Wintour has revealed the 2020 Met Gala's theme will have a "timeless" connection. The legendary Vogue editor is chairman of the annual fashion extravaganza - which this year had the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion - and though she can't reveal too much about what's in store for next year's event as bosses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art would be furious, she did offer a hint about what's in store. Speaking with Donatella Versace at Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit, the designer asked: "Can we just talk about the next one?" Anna replied: "It's under wraps, but I'll just give you a clue, the dress code will be 'timeless.' And that's all I can say, or the museum will excommunicate me."

Elsewhere during the discussion, Donatella revealed Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping moment at Versace's spring 2020 presentation - where she walked in an updated version of her iconic jungle-print dress from 20 years earlier - was first thought of at this year's Met Gala in May.

She said: "She was sitting at the end of the table. I took a look at her, and she looked so gorgeous and she was so sweet, and she hasn't changed a bit since the first time.

"And I said, 'Would you do it again?' She said, 'Why not, let me check my schedule.' Then she came [to Milan], and everything was undercover."

Anna hailed the 'Hustlers' star's appearance as the "fashion event of the season, if not the year".

She added: "It got a standing ovation, which is something you don't often see in the bored world of fashion."