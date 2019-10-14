Anna Wintour has revealed the 2020 Met Gala's theme will have a "timeless" connection.
The legendary Vogue editor is chairman of the annual fashion extravaganza - which this year had the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion - and though she can't reveal too much about what's in store for next year's event as bosses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art would be furious, she did offer a hint about what's in store.
Speaking with Donatella Versace at Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit, the designer asked: "Can we just talk about the next one?"
Anna replied: "It's under wraps, but I'll just give you a clue, the dress code will be 'timeless.' And that's all I can say, or the museum will excommunicate me."