Another win for Meghan as she celebrates British Vogue coup









The Duchess of Sussex's record-breaking success as guest editor of British Vogue was celebrated with a slick video on Instagram on Thursday night. Picture: Reuters London - The Duchess of Sussex's record-breaking success as guest editor of British Vogue was celebrated with a slick video on Instagram on Thursday night. The September edition, which sold out in just ten days, featured 15 female so-called "change-makers" on the cover, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. The video, posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram channel, celebrated the news late on Thursday night that Meghan’s issue was the fastest-selling in British Vogue’s history and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. It features a chat between the duchess and the magazine’s editor, Edward Enninful, over an upbeat backing track discussing how the edition came together over a number of months.

In it he gushes over Meghan’s "editor’s eye", before the duchess jokes she "left the fashion stuff to you professionals".

Meghan is then seen calling the various models and celebrities who featured on her cover, including Laverne Cox, Sinead Burke, Francesca Hayward, Adwoa Aboah and Yara Shahidi, who she declared was "the first person" she wanted to appear.

Actress turned activist Jane Fonda said in her call: "Meghan, I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and strong voice, and I’m so honoured to be part of it with those other amazing women."

Meghan then told South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech: "Just know that we are so, so proud that you’re on the cover with everything that you represent. You’re a true force for change."

The issue included an interview by Meghan with former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as an interview by Prince Harry with the ethologist Dr Jane Goodall.

In the video, the Duchess of Sussex explains how she initially got in contact with Enninful about working together on her charity Smart Works, which provides appropriate clothes to unemployed women to help them get back into work.

Meghan told Enninful: "I wanted to see if you would help me with Smart Works.

"From January to now, how much we’ve been working on this, and to just say yes, you’d help me on Smart Works – amazing. And maybe I could push it just a little bit more and see if you would be willing to let me guest edit. And I didn’t know if anyone’s ever done it before."

Enninful praised Meghan for being "so thorough from beginning to end".

Daily Mail