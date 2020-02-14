London - The Duchess of Sussex's record-breaking success as guest editor of British Vogue was celebrated with a slick video on Instagram on Thursday night.
The September edition, which sold out in just ten days, featured 15 female so-called "change-makers" on the cover, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The video, posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram channel, celebrated the news late on Thursday night that Meghan’s issue was the fastest-selling in British Vogue’s history and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade.
It features a chat between the duchess and the magazine’s editor, Edward Enninful, over an upbeat backing track discussing how the edition came together over a number of months.