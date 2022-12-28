Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Anyon Asola bags her first international magazine feature

Anyon Asola for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. Picture: Pele Joez.

Published 3h ago

South Sudanese model Anyon Asola is making waves on international runways.

Asola broke into the modelling scene in 2016 after being scouted by South Africa’s David Tlale at a show in Uganda.

I met her in 2017 at the African Fashion International Fashion Week, Joburg.

She was different from all the other models, and how she walked proved that she was going places. In 2019, I sat down with her, where she told me that she was going international and had every motive to make it there after being disowned by her family back home.

“I ran away from home to pursue modelling. I told my family about it, but they were not having it. They wanted me to finish school as I was studying towards Diploma in Accounting. But I wanted this so bad, and as I was applying for my visa secretly. I would hide all the documents under my bed,” she told IOL Lifestyle.

Three years later, she’s slaying it and bagged her first international magazine feature.

I’ve known her as the runway queen, but those editorials prove that she was destined to be a top all-rounder model.

Now based in the USA, Asola features in the Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam December issue.

Captured by Pele Joez, she is wearing a big yellow afro wig, bare chested (covering her breasts with her arms) and a multi-coloured maxi skirt picked by Raytell Bridges.

She also did some stunning editorials for the gloss, and these are our favourites.

Thobile Mazibuko