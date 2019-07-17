Don't forget to pack your sunglasses and should you decide to wear heels, make sure it's block heels when jiving at the Luju food festival on August 3. Picture: Supplied.

Taking place at House on Fire Sculpture Garden in Eswatini on August 3, The Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival returns after its successful inaugural edition last year,



Entertainment will be provided by Bongo Muffin, The Muses, Amanda Mo, Mozambique’s Ghorwan, Holly Rey, Sheejay Zoe, Ohpis, DJ Okapi, among others.





There will be many activities, with chef and foodie judge Siba Mtongana announced as the headliner for the culinary programme, a range of additional engagements have also been confirmed, including Ultimate Braai Master judge Pete Goffe-Wood.





For this festival, these are the five things you'll need on the day.





Comfortable shoes





To make sure you enjoy the day to the fullest, stay away from heels and opt for sneakers.





Sunscreen





The weather in coastal areas is different from that in the city. Put on sunscreen before stepping out.





Sunglasses



Never leave your sunglasses behind when going to a festival. Not only do they protect your eyes from the sun, but they also make you look cool.





A warm jacket





It’s advisable to carry a jacket should the weather change. This also helps to keep you warm throughout should you stay until the festival's closing time.





A fanny pack





A fanny pack helps you keep your belongings such as a cellphone in one place .





* More artists and line-up announcements will be made soon.